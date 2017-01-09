Tri-C needs help as it helps others

JONESVILLE — As winter envelops the Yadkin Valley, more people need assistance. Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry in Jonesville helps local residents with food and other grocery items as well as heat, but now it needs aid so it can continue its mission.

“We’ve seen a decrease in donations in general,” revealed Executive Director Heather Macy.

In spite of the significant donations from the Boy Scouts and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in recent months, the pantry shelves are not well stocked. “A family of four receives about 100 pounds [of items],” explained Macy, reminding that families have a significant increase in needs during the winter. Because of the holidays and snow days, children are eating at home instead of at school.

Edibles are not the only items that are used more in the winter. “If someone gave me $100 and I could buy anything with it, I would buy toiletries,” confided Macy, explaining the difficulties of providing toilet paper, soap, feminine products and other such things that cannot be purchased with food stamps.

Sometimes the pantry receives bonuses when school is out. Perishable items like milk that were not consumed before break may be delivered to Tri-C. Food Lion and local farmers also make it a point to bring their abundance to the pantry instead of throwing it away.

In October, a regional event held between Elkin and Boonville called the War of the Wings brought more than just food. “At the end of their event, they gave us the left over firewood,” said Macy. “I had my pickup truck and the trailer, and it took two trips,” which included food as well as firewood.

Tri-County Ministries also has individual space heaters and blankets available to help with heating needs. The heating assistance program begins the first day the pantry is open in November and continues through March or until the funds run out, which could be sooner rather than later this year said Macy, explaining that, “end-of-year donations are down.”

Now that winter has fallen fully upon the area around Elkin, Macy is even more concerned about people having their needs met. “I encourage people to seek [the Little Pantries] out when we’re not open,” urged Macy. “I think they’re a great opportunity to share blessings with people.”

Grateful for the gifts Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry already has received including a check from the Yadkin Valley United Fund, Macy hopes local residents won’t forget the needs of the Tri-C pantry, reminding, “the more we can help each other the stronger our community will be.”

To find out more about how to donate or become a client, go to www.tric-ministry.com.

David Steelman, executive director of Yadkin Valley United Fund, presents Heather Macy, executive director of Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry, with a check to help stock the empty shelves and help with heating assistance. The United Fund is just $5,000 short of reaching its dream goal of $200,000. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0848.jpg David Steelman, executive director of Yadkin Valley United Fund, presents Heather Macy, executive director of Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry, with a check to help stock the empty shelves and help with heating assistance. The United Fund is just $5,000 short of reaching its dream goal of $200,000. Submitted Photo Ceramic heaters are available to help families heat a room electrically for those who use other heat sources. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0003-2.jpg Ceramic heaters are available to help families heat a room electrically for those who use other heat sources. Submitted Photo After holding the War of the Wings, members of the Society for Creative Anachronisms donated the remaining firewood as well as food. Although there is no more room for firewood storage on location Macy will help connect donors with those in need. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0005-2-1-1.jpg After holding the War of the Wings, members of the Society for Creative Anachronisms donated the remaining firewood as well as food. Although there is no more room for firewood storage on location Macy will help connect donors with those in need. Submitted Photo Blankets donated by True Textiles in Elkin are available for families at Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry in Jonesville. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0006-2-.jpg Blankets donated by True Textiles in Elkin are available for families at Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry in Jonesville. Submitted Photo