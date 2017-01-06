Ronda commissioner accused of refusing to use town water

RONDA — Because of the lack of quorum at the last town meeting, excitement was expected at the work session of the Ronda Board of Commissioners because of anticipated discussion of animal ordinances. The real excitement took place just as the meeting ended when Commissioner Sandra Simmons brought up concerns about a water hook-up issue involving a fellow board member.

“I have a concern about one resident who refuses to hook up their water,” began Simmons, explaining that she understood that all residents were required to be hooked up to the town water and sewer lines.

Fellow Commissioner Manuel Wood immediately replied, “Who told you they refused?” Within minutes, Wood revealed to those in the room who were previously unaware that he was the resident about whom the board was speaking of and questioned the appropriateness of the discussion during the public portion of the meeting.

Because the stated agenda for the meeting already had been addressed, Wood then excused himself before Mayor Victor Varela officially closed the meeting.

Before leaving Wood explained that at one point he did have a meter, however it was not hooked up because the line would have run through his yard. At that time he had requested it be put in at a different portion of the yard which was not possible because it would require access to an adjacent property.

It was not made clear why there had been no follow-through at that time, however Wood and Varela discussed the water meter that had been on the property. “You came to me and told me to have [the meter] removed before it was stolen, then two weeks later you reported it stolen,” claimed Varela.

“I did no such thing,” returned Wood, who grew increasingly angry and outright accused the mayor of lying.

When Simmons said, “I think Wood needs to be hooked up to the water,” Wood replied, “I think I need to, too. Tell him to come hook me up tomorrow.” Wood also said, “I will not hook it up until the judge tells me to do it.”

After Wood left, the remaining board members discussed the policy for clarification. “To be able to have a water and sewer system everyone has to be on it,” said town consultant Ron Niland, explaining that it would be cost prohibitive to put in a system only for those who wanted it, particularly when residents not hooked into the system on a regular basis would still get the benefits of having the option to do so should something happen to their well.

According to the policy, although all residents must be hooked up to the town water and sewer system, they can pay a disconnection fee if they chose. It is the understanding of the board that this was intended specifically for vacant properties, however the wording of the policy allows occupied buildings this option as well.

It is also policy that, though the town will install the appropriate lines, it is the responsibility of the property owner to pay to have the lines from the meter to the residence. One of Wood’s concerns was that he had not been paid for the easement to the second residence on his property. “We are not paying easement to improve your own property,” stated Varela.

“I was selected by the people,” declared Simmons. “I’m not trying to make this personal.”

The board also discussed clarification of the Personnel Policy due to payroll issues from the holidays as well as the town website having been hacked. Niland made a presentation regarding the greenway update which he will continue to do as this long-term town improvement project continues.

There was no discussion of the proposal to have an animal ordinance.

The next Ronda Board of Commissioners meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

The Ronda Board of Commissioners prepares for its work session Thursday night. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0001-3-.jpg The Ronda Board of Commissioners prepares for its work session Thursday night. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune