Elkin Elementary students learn to give

Two Elkin Elementary School classes began learning about how to help others in their community and it all started with an idea.

Beginning in November, the classes started making holiday crafts to sell. The holiday crafts included popsicle ornaments, sock snowmen, beaded ornaments and jewelry. On Dec. 1 and 2, they opened “Santa’s Workshop” at the school. Students were invited to come shop and buy items for $1 each.

Overall, the classes raised more than $750. All proceeds were donated to The Ark, an Elkin-based homeless shelter for women and families.

On Dec. 8, the classes of Cameron Garris and Jordan Sowers went on a field trip to Wal-Mart to buy items needed at The Ark. They bought shampoo, conditioner, hair brushes, cleaning supplies, salad dressings, a microwave and a vacuum cleaner.

The classes then delivered the items to The Ark and took a tour while visiting the staff. The students learned first-hand how to give to those in need in the community.

Students from Elkin Elementary School learned about helping others choosing The Ark to receive the benefits of their project.