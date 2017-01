A State Road resident was charged this week following an investigation by the Elkin Police Department of a case involving indecent liberties with a minor.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Elkin PD began investigating the case, and on Wednesday, Kenneth Hunter Eaton, 63, of State Road, was arrested and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Eaton was brought before a magistrate and given a $75,000 secured bond. Eaton was then transferred to the Surry County Jail.

