Elkin resident arrested by U.S. Marshals

The United States Marshal Service on Wednesday arrested a man living in Elkin, who they claim is an illegal immigrant, on sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in Omaha, Nebraska.

Anselmo Javier-Jimenez, 45, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of North Carolina, assisted by the Elkin Police Department. His arrest stems from a June 6, 2016, arrest warrant issued by the Omaha Police Department in Nebraska charging him with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

After the June arrest warrant was issued, authorities in Nebraska searching for Javier-Jimenez found that he was living and working in Elkin, with his residence listed at 112 N. Kirkland Ave., Apt. 20, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Marshals’ office.

U.S. Marshals officials in Nebraska turned the case over to the joint task force, which is made up of investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, local sheriff’s offices and police departments and other federal agencies.

Armed with the information he was living there, the task force raided the facility, where they encountered Javier-Jimenez in the parking lot of the residence.

“He was arrested without incident,” according to the U.S. Marshals’ office.

Javier-Jimenez was taken before a magistrate in Dobson and issued a $400,000 secured bond, with a Feb. 7 court date.

Because officials determined Javier-Jimenez was from Mexico and present in the United States illegally, an immigration detainer was placed with the Surry County Jail in order to hold him for officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency upon his release from local custody.