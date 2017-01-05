Pittsburgh Glass Works bought by Mexican company

A business deal between a Chicago firm and a Mexican company could have positive results locally.

A recent acquisition could create new jobs at Pittsburgh Glass Works in Elkin, according to an economic development official.

In a closed session Tuesday evening, the Surry County Board of Commissioners received information regarding the sale of a portion of Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW) operations to a Mexico-based company, according to Chairman Eddie Harris. Additional jobs could result from the acquisition.

The company already employs about 200 people at the Elkin plant.

A Wall Street Journal article states Vitro, a Mexican glass-making company, has agreed to purchase the automotive glass operations of Pittsburgh Glass Works from Chicago-based parent company LKQ Corporation. The $310 million sale will be final in March.

Surry County Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker confirmed the news of the sale and the possible local economic implications on Thursday.

He indicated Pittsburgh Glass Works had only been purchased by LKQ early in 2016, an acquisition which resulted in no changes at the Elkin automotive glass shop.

“That facility is their flagship plant in North America,” noted Tucker. “We doubt seriously things will change for the worse.”

The plant held its ribbon cutting ceremony nearly three years ago, in May 2014, when company officials said they hoped to create 260 jobs at the site.

Tucker said he has been in contact with the company, which has yet to work out exactly how the transfer will occur.

The economic development official said if any changes do take place, they will likely be for the better, as business is good at the Elkin plant.

“They are sold out (of the glass manufactured at the plant) for the next few years,” remarked Tucker.

Harris, who represents the southern portion of the county, said PGW has become a valued member of the Elkin and Surry County community. He’s glad the company continues to do well.

“We anticipate that Pittsburgh Glass Works, under new ownership, will remain a strong and vibrant partner for Surry County in jobs, tax base and investment,” stated Harris in a follow-up interview. “Surry County and the town of Elkin look forward to a close working relationship with their management team into the future.”

Change could mean more jobs

