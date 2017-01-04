YVUF Nears New High

David Steelman, Executive Director of the Yadkin Valley United Fund, announced today that the 2017 campaign has reached an all-time high of $194,000. The goal for 2017 was originally $170,000.

Steelman and the current board of directors hope that the YVUF can reach $200,000 which would be a record. Steelman said that we still have businesses and individuals who gave last year who have not sent in their pledges/donations for 2017. Barry Cleary (Weyerhaeuser) current Board President, hopes we can find a way to get about $6,000 more so we can hit the $200,000 level.

Two things just finishing up in December that exceeded last year by over 40 per cent was payroll deduction drive at Weyerhaeuser, and MVP International candle sales to the public during October, November, and December. Cleary also said that the YVUF has about 20 new individuals and businesses who have given for the first time for the 2017 campaign. Other surprises were 100per cent payroll deduction participation by Duke Energy employees and Elkin City Schools had almost a 300per cent increase in participation and dollars.

The YVUF has pledge funds to 25 local non-profit agencies and three scholarships for Seniors at local high schools for 2017. The communities served by the non-profits are Arlington, Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Thurmond, and Traphill.

To donate online at the YVUF website go to www.yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org or mail check to YVUF, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. The John Furches Print level is $200+. The Lead Donor Level ($500+) will receive Print plus be invited to celebration dinner April 8, 2017 at CCC.