Foothills reaches north for art

As part of a program highlighting artists from all across the region, the Foothills Arts Council will host artists from Virginia during the ArtReach North exhibit to be held from Jan. 6 to Feb. 25. A free opening reception will be held on Jan. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. with light refreshments served.

According to Foothills Arts Council Executive Director Dan Butner, ArtReach is a group exhibition that will feature artists in collections of four different nearby regions. ArtReach North artists will come from Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick counties in Virginia featuring a display of “functional and sculptural pottery as well as paintings. It will be a diverse mixture of the best in the area,” projected Butner.

“In addition to featuring remarkable artwork from our surrounding counties, our goal with this exhibition series is to establish connections between local and regional artists and arts organizations creating new opportunities for collaboration and inspiration,” said Butner.

Among the art displayed will be furniture created by Bill and Corinne Graefe, who make furniture from wood they have milled themselves. Although some power tools are used, most of the work is done by hand and the natural color and characteristics like knots are highlighted instead of covered.

Artist Andrea Denniston also will display her work in porcelain learned as an assistant with Silvie Granatelli from Floyd as well as her college studies. As an undergraduate student at West Virginia University, Denniston was able to study traditional Chinese porcelain in Jingdezhen, China.

The ArtReach North exhibit is free and open to the public Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit foothillsartscouncil.org or call 336-838-2025.

Andrea Denniston will display some of her porcelain at ArtReach North. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AndreaDenniston.jpg Andrea Denniston will display some of her porcelain at ArtReach North. Submitted Photo Natural wood furniture created by Bill and Corinne Graefe will be exhibited at the Foothills Art Council from Jan. 6 to Feb. 25. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BillCorinneGraefe.jpg Natural wood furniture created by Bill and Corinne Graefe will be exhibited at the Foothills Art Council from Jan. 6 to Feb. 25. Submitted Photo Clay is the preferred medium for art presented by Donna and Josh Ellis. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DonnaJoshEllis.jpg Clay is the preferred medium for art presented by Donna and Josh Ellis. Submitted Photo Holly Hood Ellis uses hand mixed glazes on all her work some of which can be seen at ArtReach North. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HollyHood.jpg Holly Hood Ellis uses hand mixed glazes on all her work some of which can be seen at ArtReach North. Submitted Photo