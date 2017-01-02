Library opens with new programs

As the New Year begins, the Elkin Public Library will resume programs for children, teens and adults. Several favorites, like the children’s reading series, will continue their previous schedule as noted in the Community Calendar in The Tribune. New events and programs also will be posted in the Community Calendar.

Head Librarian Martha Smith claimed, “We are getting back in the swing of things,” as she described the preschool story hours resuming with “Chilly Weather” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6. A flier is available at the checkout desk at the library containing all the themes that will be used for the beginning of 2017 including the special party at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Although Librarian Kelly Snow is still working with the library calendar for the teen programs, there will be teen craft nights on Jan. 12 and 19 at 4 p.m. The “Oldie Goldie” movie series also will continue on Jan. 9 at 3:30 p.m. with Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”

The annual Northwest Regional Library Traveling Photography Contest is now accepting submissions. The theme is “Transformation.” Several categories are available including Professional/Semi-professional and Youth as well as Digitally Altered and other categories. Entries must be received by March 17. The opening reception will be April 25 at 6:45 p.m. at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain.

Free tax preparation will be available by appointment at the Elkin Library from Jan. 26 through April 6. Those with a gross household income of less than $54,000 can call 336-835-5586 to schedule an appointment. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is available at several regional libraries.

Because the tax preparers will be in the multi-purpose room, “Talking Service” the Veterans Book Club will meet at Galloway Episcopal Church across Big Elkin Creek from the library in its gathering room.

Starting in February, the Alleghany County Council on Aging Senior Center will be joining Vaya to present a series on mental health issues. Dementia, anxiety and communication are just a few of the topics to be covered. DHSR continuing education credits are available.

In addition to traditional book clubs, such as the new science fiction genre club, the Elkin Library will be presenting an online book club starting Jan. 2 with “March: Book One” by John Lewis. Participants can check the book out or download it, then take part in an online discussion throughout the month through www.goodreads.com, which Kasey Nowalk describes as “Facebook for readers.”

“My goal here is to get more people into the library interacting with each other,” stated Nowalk. “Whatever we can do to get people to have a real live connection with each other,” which is why the library will be starting “Listen and Connect.” “The first one that we are going to do is on the importance of being present,” explained Nowalk.

During the first session on Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. participants will watch a short presentation and then discuss it. Although programs such as NPR’s “All Things Considered” will be used as well, the first session will be a Ted Talks by Sherry Turkle author of “Alone Together.”

As well as the benefit of reading and socializing, all book club participants will be eligible for a monthly drawing. By attending one of the book clubs at the library or posting in the discussion for the online club, people will be entered to win a $5 gift certificate for Barking Coyote or $10 for Diana’s Books and More.

The Creative Cafés for adults also will continue in 2017. The Craft Café will resume on Jan. 9 with a Coloring Party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. while the Creative Writing Club will recommence at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12. Nowalk said, “We are trying to consistently have programs for adults ever Monday and Thursday at 6:30 [p.m.],” noting the Knitting Club that meets twice monthly on Thursdays.

Creativity will continue to be encouraged in February. At the end of the month, an Open Mike Night for poetry and prose is anticipated as is a writing workshop.

“We are looking for ideas for groups, talks, programs,” explained Nowalk. “We really want to use [the library] as a community space.”

To share ideas or find out more about any of the programs and events available through the Elkin Public Library, stop in at 111 N. Front St., call 336-835-5586 or visit www.facebook.com/Elkin-Public-Library-348138948558054.

Librarians Kasey Nowalk, Wendy Giudici and Martha Smith encourage patrons to schedule an appointment to learn how to use the computers as well as checking out books and participating in the various programs available at the Elkin Public Library.