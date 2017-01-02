Winter’s first snow blankets Elkin

Winter officially started Dec. 21, however the first snow didn’t fall until Dec. 30 in Elkin.

According to Phil Hysell of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, “an official weather observer in Yadkinville reported a trace fall of snow.”

Although it was not a measurable amount, according to Tracy Highland, “it looked like powdered sugar on a fresh warm beignet,” who described her dog’s antics as she enjoyed the fresh powder.

Some Elkin residents were prepared for snow. “The thunder and lightning night before last is just like Papaw’s almanac always said would mean snow within 10 days in winter after thunderstorms,” claimed Teresa McDaniel.

The weather has been lively of late with wind warnings that included a caution about holiday decorations. “Gusts from 30 to 45 miles per hour were observed in the area,” said Hysell, reporting Mount Airy with a high of 32 mph and nearby Boomer at 57 mph.

The upcoming week may hold surprises also, however more snow does not seem likely. “We see precipitation,” cautioned Hysell, “but we can’t be sure yet what it will be. I recommend people monitor weather conditions carefully.”

For up to the minute weather reports, the local National Weather Service can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk or call 540-552-0084.

Elkin residents woke to the first snow of this winter Friday morning. Elkin Municipal Park was lightly covered. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ElkinSnow30Dec16-1-.jpg Elkin residents woke to the first snow of this winter Friday morning. Elkin Municipal Park was lightly covered. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune A light blanket of snow covered all the grass around the muster field. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ElkinSnow30Dec16-2-.jpg A light blanket of snow covered all the grass around the muster field. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune All the Elkin Park was covered in white. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ElkinSnow30Dec16-3-.jpg All the Elkin Park was covered in white. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune The roads and paths were still clear for anyone wishing to hit the Elkin Trails. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ElkinSnow30Dec16-4-.jpg The roads and paths were still clear for anyone wishing to hit the Elkin Trails. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Downtown was not disturbed by the snow since it didn’t stick to roadways, concrete or buildings like the Elkin Library. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ElkinSnow30Dec16-5-.jpg Downtown was not disturbed by the snow since it didn’t stick to roadways, concrete or buildings like the Elkin Library. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Snow was just barely visible at the Elkin Post Office. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ElkinSnow30Dec16-6-.jpg Snow was just barely visible at the Elkin Post Office. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune School was not in session so parents didn’t have to worry about students having a snow day at the Elkin High School. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ElkinSnow30Dec16-7-.jpg School was not in session so parents didn’t have to worry about students having a snow day at the Elkin High School. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune