Yadtel TV adds local weather channel

YADKINVILLE — Yadtel Telecom recently launched a local weather channel, available at no additional charge on all its TV packages. Yadtel TV Channel 8 is now televising local Yadkinville weather conditions, 24-hours a day. The channel is only available to Yadtel TV subscribers. The channel provides viewers up-to-the-minute weather conditions, hourly forecasts, sunrise and sunset times and more.

YVTV 8 Weather joins YVTV 7 to offer subscribers two local channels covering Yadtel’s service area of Yadkin, Davie, and northern Iredell counties. Anyone interested in subscribing to Yadtel TV service should call 336-463-5022 or visit a Yadtel retail location.

Subscribers get 24-hour local weather YVTV 8