Community Calendar

Dec. 21

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Yadkin County Rescue Squad, 1116 W. Main St. Yadkinville.

Dec. 22

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Dec. 23

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, 180 Parkwood Drive, Elkin.

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 429 CC Camp Road, Elkin

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Chick-fil-A, 2007 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Dec. 24

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mayberry Mall, 80 A-3 Mall Office, Mount Airy.

Dec. 28

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road.

Dec. 29

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Blair Properties, 901 Main St., North Wilkesboro.

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3808 Center Road, Boonville.

Dec. 30

• 2 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Welcome Home Baptist Church, 132 Welcome Home Church Road, North Wilkesboro.

Ongoing

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email [email protected] or call 336-368-3866.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. The new session starts Feb. 8. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s Rectory. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a new closed meeting, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

Area Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held with the following schedule:

• 10:15 a.m., every Sunday at 218 Rockford St., Andy Griffith Playhouse downstairs, closed speaker discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., last Sunday of each month, at Mount Airy,(Granite City Group) Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, closed discussion with an open speaker meeting. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Monday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Monday in Mount Airy, (Mayberry Group) Old Train Depot, 580 Granite St., open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Tuesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7 p.m., every Tuesday in Pilot Mountain (Pilot Mtn. Group), First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street. Closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7:30 p.m., every Tuesday at Yadkinville (Serenity Group) at Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Downstairs beneath old sanctuary, closed discussion with open speaker meeting last Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Tuesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group) 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, Closed 12 & 12 study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Wednesday, in Mount Airy (Primary Purpose), at First Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Main St., fellowship hall at corner of South Main and Church streets. Closed big book discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7 p.m., every Wednesday, in Mount Airy (Mayberry Men’s Meeting), Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Wednesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed big book study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Wednesday in Mount Airy, (Mayberry Group) Old Train Depot, 580 Granite St., closed big book study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Thursday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7:30 p.m., every Thursday at Yadkinville (Serenity Group) at Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., downstairs beneath old sanctuary, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Friday in Dobson (New Beginnings Group) at Dobson United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St., building behind church, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Friday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Saturday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group) 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion.

• 8 p.m., every Saturday in Dobson (Hope Valley Meeting) at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.