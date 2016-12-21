VFW aids Tri-C

JONESVILLE — After its annual food drive Saturday, the VFW was able to present 2,680 pounds of food as well as a check for $1,769.80 to the Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry Monday.

The Mark Garner Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7794 was assisted by the JROTC units from Surry Central and North Wilkes high schools during the food drive. Richard Hackler, commander of the VFW in Elkin, stated, “The JROTC helped out. They came out in force.”

Steve Wells agreed, “(The JROTC) was critical,” leading the VFW to be able to provide 500 pounds more food for Tri-C this year. Members of the VFW and JROTC gathered food from Walmart, Ingles and Food Lion as well as Dollar General in Boonville, Jonesville and Thurmond.

Tri-C Director Heather Macy acknowledged, “Without you guys we couldn’t continue to serve as many people as we do.” Macy said she appreciates all the donations, but “during the holidays or when (the kids) are out of school, it’s a real help to have this extra.”

Extra help is sometimes all a client needs. Macy revealed that donations of toiletries and cleaning products are highly prized because they cannot be purchased with EBTs. “Even if you get the maximum amount of food stamps you can’t buy a bar of soap,” said Macy. “A lot of times folks come for toiletries and staples.”

Macy rejoiced at the support Tri-C had had from the community. Just in the past month it had had large donations from the Elkin Elementary and Middle School students, Friends Feeding Friends program at Jonesville Elementary, and Starmount High School as well as other groups.

In addition to school, church and other community groups, several local businesses have helped the clients of Tri-C. Walgreens did a free flu shot clinic recently for Tri-C. “A couple years ago Zach Myer came to me and asked if there was anything he could do,” disclosed Macy, explaining that Myer Dairy and the Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association provides fresh milk for clients.

Volunteer Roy Ball has been serving Tri-C for about five years. “I started bringing food over from church and I started hanging out,” said Ball, who reminded donors, “we can always use jellies, dish detergent, shampoo, and canned meats.”

Bill Bresse, who was helping sort 71 pounds of food donated by Bible Baptist Church, had volunteered at Tri-C before moving to Texas for three years and has recently returned with his stepson Bruce Harrison to continue his service. “I like it,” claimed Bresse. “I just enjoy helping out.”

At “91 and holding,” Elsie Tivey has enjoyed spending more than a decade volunteering with Tri-C. Through volunteering, Tivey pronounced, “We’re helping people who help others.”

Volunteers are needed to help facilitate every area including sorting and stocking items, making pick-ups, basic office assistance and interviewing as well as making presentations.

Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry is more than just a food bank. It also offers assistance with power and water bills, heating, medicine and clothing.

To find out more about how to volunteer, donate or become a client, go to www.tric-ministry.com.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

Volunteers Roy Ball and Carey Upton sort 71 pounds of donations from the Bible Baptist Church. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0002-5.jpg Volunteers Roy Ball and Carey Upton sort 71 pounds of donations from the Bible Baptist Church. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Volunteers Barbara West and Garry Anderson stock shelves and assist clients. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0009-4.jpg Volunteers Barbara West and Garry Anderson stock shelves and assist clients. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Heather Macy accepts a check for $1,769.80 from Commander Richard Hackler and other members of the Mark Garner VFW Post 7794 including Mark Ball, Steve Wells and Joe Hicks, who, “did a great job as project leader,” for the food drive, according to Wells. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0010-2.jpg Heather Macy accepts a check for $1,769.80 from Commander Richard Hackler and other members of the Mark Garner VFW Post 7794 including Mark Ball, Steve Wells and Joe Hicks, who, “did a great job as project leader,” for the food drive, according to Wells. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune