Welcome to winter wine season in North Carolina

While the temperatures may be chilly and the vines look dead, in North Carolina grapes are hard at work during winter, getting some much needed rest in preparation for a growing season that will begin when the buds break in the spring.

And it might not seem like the most visually appealing time to visit area vineyards and wineries, winter is a good time to kick back and relax with a glass of organic wine from Carolina Heritage in Elkin, or visit the newly reopened West Bend Winery in Lewisville, which has new owners after two years of closed doors.

If you are looking for a weekend getaway for Valentine’s or a birthday, or just a trip to find a place to warm up, why not warm up at one of your North Carolina wineries, many like those in the Yadkin Valley with places on property or nearby to to cuddle up with a loved one or spend time with friends … a place like Christy’s Inn or the River House in East Bend.

There is a new designation for the vineyards in the Appalachian High Country, giving them a true appellation to belong to and help promote their special wines.

And then, just as the winter season moves through the area and the vines start to come to life, wine lovers can gather on the streets of downtown Mount Airy for one of the first wine festivals of the season, Budbreak, which has added craft beer to its offerings in recent years.

I hope you enjoy reading our pages, and finding a new place you love to go to enjoy our Yadkin Valley and North Carolina wines.

Wendy Byerly Wood

Editor, On The Vine