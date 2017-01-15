Calendar of events

Jan. 14

• 1 to 5 p.m., Round Peak Vineyards, 765 Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, will host a Signature Series wine blending event, during which participants will be able to blend and bottle their own case of wine to take home. The best blend will be produced for sale. The event feature appetizers and wine tasting. Cost is $300 per couple and includes the case of 12 bottles to take home. To reserve a spot, call 336-352-5595.

Feb. 11

• Slightly Askew Winery, 913 N. Bridge St., Elkin, will host its Sweetheart Saturday event featuring wine, chocolate, roses and live music by Karla Kincaid. For more information, call 336-835-2700 or visit slightlyaskewwines.com.

March 18

• 3 to 6 p.m., Round Peak Vineyards, 765 Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, will host its Spring Fling featuring live music and fund on the patio. A bonfire will be going, and the grills will be available for use, so those attending are welcome to bring a picnic.

• Elkin Creek Vineyard, 318 Elkin Creek Mill Road, Elkin, will host a low country boil wine dinner. For more information, call 336-526-5119 or visit elkincreekvineyard.com.

March 24-26

• Slightly Askew Winery, 913 N. Bridge St., Elkin, will have the tasting room closed.