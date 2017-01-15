Christy’s Inn opens in East Bend

EAST BEND — The East Bend town limits are gaining a new addition this summer, as Christy’s Inn has officially opened its doors for reservations.

Located at 109 E. Main St., the inn sits on 2.5 acres of green grass and catches one’s eye with its beautiful blue exterior and wrap-around porch. As soon as someone walks into Christy’s Inn, the atmosphere is welcoming and makes them feel right at home. The foyer welcomes guests into the home with their name on a chalkboard, and the smell of freshly baked cookies and pastries wafts through the entire house. If the smell of fresh cookies wasn’t enough, Christy’s welcoming personality will be enough to make someone smile.

For inn owners Christy and Ken Kaplan, the thought of owning an inn was a dream, until that dream became a reality in 2013. In 2004, the Kaplans were traveling to the Bahamas when they had a layover in Charlotte. Christy looked out the window of the plane and saw how beautiful everything was, and knew that she would one day live in North Carolina. In 2013, Christy and Ken made the move from the bustling state of California, to the relaxed town of East Bend.

“Once our children grew up and went off to college, I returned by train, rented a car and drove many miles through all parts of North Carolina feeling right at home and hopeful to find a spot where we could live,” said Christy Kaplan.

Christy started to research her options for moving to North Carolina, when the Drummer’s House in East Bend caught her eye. The Drummer’s House was once an inn for travelers to stay in, built in the 1920s it has a rustic Southern charm feel that Christy knew she had to be a part of. In 2013, the Kaplans bought the house and started renovating in order to turn it in to a working bed and breakfast.

“After many years of traveling cross-country, looking at homes, and dreaming of moving; 109 E. Main St. showed up on Realtor.com and I was hooked,” Christy said. “I made a special trip here just to look at this great old house and with my husband’s blessings, we wrote up an offer that day.”

Over the past few years, the Kaplans have been tearing down walls, exposing brick and bringing the Southern charm back to a house that hadn’t been lived in for several years. The finished product is a welcoming and charming bed and breakfast appropriately named, Christy’s Inn.

“We encountered struggles along the way since the house is nearly 100 years old and needed TLC,” Christy said. “The people here have been extremely helpful, kind, and encouraging so we never felt like the challenges were impossible to overcome.”

At this time, there are two rooms for guests to stay in as both rooms have brand new en-suite bathrooms. Each room comes with complimentary beverages, hors d’oeuvres, a TV, and Wi-Fi. The inn also provides soft cotton robes, and Gilchrist & Soames “Antica Farmacista” bathing and cleansing products. In the spring of 2017, the Kaplans plan to expand the number of rooms, as they add a suite for guests who are traveling together, or families to stay in. The suite will include two bedrooms attached with an en-suite bathroom, plus a kitchenette, as well as all of the amenities of the smaller rooms. The suite also will include a sweeping view of the back yard.

While each of the rooms have their own charm, the real show stopper is the land that the house sits on. With a luscious green backyard that holds a picnic table and the garden, it’s the perfect place to relax with a glass of wine while watching the local wildlife roam around.

“The inn sits on a two-and-a-half acre parcel with space to relax in seclusion amid the garden, and a beautiful natural landscape,” Christy said. “Sometimes we get a game of corn-hole going and enjoy a cool beverage out at the picnic table under the shade tree.”

The inn doesn’t limit its guests to enjoying their breakfast in a social setting. The guests have three options for breakfast locations — their personal rooms, the dining room, or the screened-in porch. The Kaplans are keeping their breakfast on the casual side as they are offering Belgium waffles, pancakes, homemade pastries and several other options. There is also Starbucks Coffee available for the guests to enjoy with their breakfast.

“We wanted the feel to be a casual breakfast because not everyone likes to eat in the social setting,” said Christy. “That’s why we offer the three locations for the guest to eat. We will also bring their food to them, they don’t even have to get out of their robes.”

The inn is a prime location for anyone who wants the country feel, yet they want to be close enough to explore a city. Christy’s Inn is also the place to stay for anyone looking to explore the Yadkin Valley wine country. The inn is a short five- to 20-minute drive from several vineyards: Flint Hill Vineyards, Divine Llama Vineyards, Jones von Drehle, Laurel Gray Vineyards, McRitchie Winery & Ciderworks, Westbend Vineyards & Brewhouse, and Elkin Creek Vineyard, just to name a few.

“It’s a little scary the closer we get to opening, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Christy. “We love the house with all its character and history and have no regrets for taking on the improvements. The closer we came to finishing the updates, the more the idea of an inn became a reality. We could see it coming alive and received wonderful feedback from our friends and the townspeople. The ‘Drummer’s Home’ is back!”

Christy’s Inn is open and accepting reservations. To make reservations, call 336-699-3133.

