River House brings travelers to Yadkin County

EAST BEND — Off the beaten path beside of the Yadkin River in East Bend sits a 1955 mid-century home conveniently known as the River House.

In 2015 the River House and 50 acres of land, with more than 20 acres of prime farm bottom land, were put up for sale by the Ammons. The Shady Grove Partners saw their chance to expand their farm land, so they put in an offer. The house was just an added bonus for the group.

Seeing as though the house was in bad shape when it was purchased, Vickie Smitherman and the rest of the family decided to get to work on the house and bring it back to its former glory. It took a year of hard work and renovations to get the house where it is today. A new roof, new basement flooring, plastering, painting, wiring, kitchen granite, and numerous other items had to be fixed before the house could take guests.

Downstairs is still a work in progress, but so far a half bath and a bedroom have been added. In the future the downstairs will have a bar area, a seating area, a few other touches to make it feel like home to the guests. Along with adding things to the inside, the group built a fire-pit behind the house and cleared a few trees so there would be a clear few of the Yadkin River.

Although the house has a southern feel, it’s the simple touches that Smitherman has added to the inside that make the house special. Sitting on the mantle there is a jar full of arrowheads that were found in the river bottoms, along with various bits of pottery.

Since opening in April, the house has been booked for 27 nights. People have come from Alaska, New Jersey, Ohio, Maryland and various other states to stay at the River House and explore the Yadkin County wine country. Due to the overwhelming response for reservations, Smitherman enlisted her daughter-in-law Ashley Smitherman to help out. Ashley is responsible for all bookings and communications with prospective tenants. It’s a family affair and the entire Smitherman family uses the property for family gatherings or different activities.

“We’ve been blown away by the response,” said Vickie Smitherman. “People have been coming down for all kinds of reasons. We have been surprised at how positive the response has been for this area. It’s just been surprising.”

The property is also able to accommodate other events, such as weddings or family reunions. To make a reservation at the River House or to check availability and pricing, go to www.vrbo.com/825032.

Kristian Russell can be reached at 336.258.4052 or on Twitter @YadkinElkSports.

Vickie Smitherman, left, and Ashley Smitherman, right accommodate guests that stay at the River House. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0193.jpg Vickie Smitherman, left, and Ashley Smitherman, right accommodate guests that stay at the River House. Kristian Russell | The Ripple The fire pit is a great focal point of the house as it has an expansive few of the farm land and the Yadkin River. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FirePit.jpg The fire pit is a great focal point of the house as it has an expansive few of the farm land and the Yadkin River. Courtesy of Vickie Smitherman