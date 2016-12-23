Elkin Elementary School

Melissa Smith

Second Grade

I really enjoy Christmas time! Christmas is Jesus’s birthday. The trees are pretty at Christmas time. The lights are pretty. The stars help Jesus to remember us. God loves it. That is what Christmas means to me.

Sophie

I really enjoy Christmas time. I like Christmas trees because the ornaments are pretty. I like getting presents. I like Santa coming over while I’m sleeping. I like the Elf on the Shelf because when I am sleeping, he moves and I don’t know it. He makes me laugh. I like going to my Momol’s house on Christmas Eve. I like to leave milk and cookies for Santa and carrots and reindeer food for the reindeer. Christmas is my favorite holiday.

Maggie

I really enjoy Christmas time. Every time at Christmas, I get up early in the morning. I eat Santa Claus’s cookies. Then I finish his milk. Then I get another cookie. That is what Christmas means to me.

Giovanna

I really like Christmas time because I like helping my mom cook cookies. We cook cookies every year and give them to Santa and he eats them. I like presents too. Santa brings them every year. I always get a lot of stuff. I help put up the Christmas tree. I get an RC car every year. They go fast. I like helping shop but when mom goes to get me presents, I can’t go. I don’t worry because the surprise is for Christmas time!

Bently

I like to play with my brother. I love to spend time with my family. I like to have a Christmas Eve feast. I like to have milk and cookies. I like to have a Christmas tree. I like to open presents on Christmas morning. I like to decorate the door. When I am finished opening presents, I like to play. That’s what Christmas means to me!

Angel

I really enjoy Christmas time because I like to be out of school so I can play in the snow. I like spending time with my family. I like getting presents from Santa too. Seeing where my Elf on the Shelf is hiding is fun. I like having hot chocolate and watching the Polar Express. That is what Christmas means to me.

Alexis

I really enjoy Christmas time. Elfie comes to see us every morning. He hides somewhere high. I like playing in the snow making snow angels, building snowmen and melting icicles. Celebrating Jesus’s birthday is a fun day. I put out candy and my family gets to eat them. My family sings songs about Jesus. Elfie is naughty. That is what Christmas means to me.

Adela

I really enjoy Christmas time. I love learning about Jesus. I love stories learning about Jesus. I love singing about Jesus. I love coloring stuff about Jesus. I love church!!!! I love reading Christmas stories. I love Santa Saving Christmas. I love Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. I love Missing Santa. I love Saving Santa. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Carson

I really enjoy Christmas time. I REALLY like PRESENT TIME! I LOVE delicious candy canes! I like to sleep in and get lots of sleep. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Benjamin

I really enjoy Christmas time! I love Christmas because it’s Jesus’s birthday. I love being with my family and decorating my Christmas tree with ornaments and candy canes. That’s why I love Christmas!

Judyh

I really enjoy Christmas time! I love when Jesus came down from Heaven and came upon us. That very day God sent his only son Jesus Christ. I also like it when we put the Christmas tree up. We have fun putting the ornaments on the tree. I like going to church too! That’s what Christmas means to me.

Avett

I really enjoy Christmas. I would like to see Santa Claus with his sleigh, reindeer and his bag of presents with toys. I will go to sleep and wake up to lots and lots and lots of presents.

Neri

Christmas means getting gifts from Santa Claus after he comes to my house. It also means seeing family from far and near. Christmas also means not going to school. I like to get gifts because I like to have lots and LOTS of toys. I like to see family because some family I don’t see very much. I like not going to school because I like to have time off. That is what Christmas means to me.

Saul

I like to shake presents. I love to have hot chocolate. I like to watch Christmas movies. And I like to decorate. I love Christmas candy! I like present time. And I like to eat special foods like Christmas pie. I like Christmas ornaments. I like to light up the tree.

Eli

I really enjoy Christmas time. What I like about Christmas is that you can be with your family. You can open presents and have fun too. It is fun to play in the snow and have snowball fights. I like to have hot chocolate and cookies. That’s what Christmas is all about!

Mavery

I am going to talk about opening presents. First you go and buy a gift. Next, you need to wrap the gifts. Then you put the gift under the tree. Last, you watch your sister or brother open it. That is what Christmas means to me.

Mya