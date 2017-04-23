Advanced Manufacturing Day at SCC successful

DOBSON — Surry Community College held Advanced Manufacturing Day on April 4 highlighting careers in Computer-Integrated Machining, Mechatronics, Engineering Design, Electronics Engineering and Welding.

About 160 high school students from Mount Airy High School, East Surry High School, North Surry High School and Forbush High School took part in tours of each program’s facilities and had the opportunity to interact with program instructors, as well as students currently enrolled in the programs.

SCC students pursuing careers in Advanced Manufacturing were able to meet and network with companies that commonly employ workers with Advanced Manufacturing skills as a means of gaining industry insight and building valuable professional connections that can lead to subsequent internship and employment opportunities. Companies in attendance included Lydall, WestRock, Weyerhaeuser, Advanced Electronic Services, Altec, Unifi, Willowtex, WorkForce Unlimited, Pittsburgh Glass Works, REBB Industries and Cardinal CT.

Other activities of the day included a reception with light refreshments for community members, industry representatives, and other Advanced Manufacturing Day participants followed by a presentation featuring guest speaker Ginger Hackworth, Woodroom Process Area Manager at Weyerhaeuser. During the presentation, Hackworth shared her years of experience and wealth of industry knowledge, as well as background on her path to success in a traditionally male dominated field. Participating companies and community members were also invited to tour SCC’s Advanced Manufacturing programs’ facilities.

Surry currently offers an associate degree, a diploma and two certificate options in Machining; an associate degree, a diploma and a certificate in Mechatronics Engineering Technology; a certificate and diploma in Engineering Design Technology; an associate degree and certificate in Electronics Engineering Technology; and a diploma and multiple certificate options in Welding.

Registration is currently open for summer and fall 2017 classes. Summer classes begin May 22 and June 27. Students must register for fall classes before Aug. 1. Those classes start Aug. 15. More information on Surry’s Advanced Manufacturing programs is available through Student Services at 336-386-3264 or online at www.surry.edu.

Corey Easter, Computer-Integrated Machining lead instructor at Surry Community College, displays several objects made as class projects by students enrolled in SCC’s Machining courses as North Surry High School students attending Advanced Manufacturing Day observe. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Adv-Man-Day-Photo-1.jpg Corey Easter, Computer-Integrated Machining lead instructor at Surry Community College, displays several objects made as class projects by students enrolled in SCC’s Machining courses as North Surry High School students attending Advanced Manufacturing Day observe. Submitted photo