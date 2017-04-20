Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts new members

DOBSON — The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at Surry Community College held its annual induction ceremony for new members for fall 2016/spring 2017 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology on March 24.

The chapter inducted 14 new members. College President Dr. David Shockley and PTK Chapter President Peyton Jones shared remarks, as well as SCC Communications Instructor Matt Blevins, who was selected by the chapter as the keynote speaker. In addition, a few society inductees provided entertainment — Mindy Benfield and Elijah Bryant performed a musical duet of “Compass” by Lady Antebellum and Jayne Willard read two passages, “Hard Work” by Edgar Albert Guest and an anonymous piece entitled “A Beautiful Story.”

Jennifer Kiger Chapman, director of Transfer Recruitment and Special Events at Salem College, also attended to present PTK members with a special scholarship recognition. Chapman explained that Salem College provides PTK members with up to $15,000 per year in scholarship money, which all inductees are now eligible for should they choose to pursue transfer opportunities at Salem.

The fall 2016/spring 2017 inductees are: Mindy Benfield of State Road, Stephen Bruner of Mount Airy, Elijah Bryant of Lowgap, Israel Card of Mount Airy, Hogan Coe of Elkin, Carly Johnson of Dobson, Peyton Jones of East Bend, Adriana Luna of Mount Airy, Madison Mallory of Mount Airy, Brooke Peak of Mount Airy, Ricksie Rizada of Mount Airy, Tiffany Trivette of Yadkinville, Morgan White of Yadkinville and Jayne Willard of Pilot Mountain.

PTK does campus service projects and participates in a college-wide service project each year. Most recently, the chapter coordinated with several other groups on campus and within the community to provide over 50 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with packages including much needed toiletry items, non-perishable food items and feminine hygiene products.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Miss., is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, Peru, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and U.S. territorial possessions. More than 2.5 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 130,000 students inducted annually.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact PTK’s Faculty Advisor Kennette Thomas at 336-386-3283 or [email protected] or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College inducted 14 new members for fall 2016/spring 2017. Inductees alongside additional ceremony participants are, from front, from left, Madison Mallory of Mount Airy, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Kennette Thomas; second row, Morgan White of Yadkinville, Jayne Willard of Pilot Mountain, Mindy Benfield of State Road, Adriana Luna of Mount Airy, Peyton Jones of East Bend; third row, Ricksie Rizada of Mount Airy, Israel Card of Mount Airy, Tiffany Trivette of Yadkinville, Brooke Peak of Mount Airy, Hogan Coe of Elkin, Stephen Bruner of Mount Airy, Elijah Bryant of Lowgap; back row, SCC President Dr. David Shockley, Carly Johnson of Dobson, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Sarah Wright and SCC Communications Instructor Matt Blevins.