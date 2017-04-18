Ride to benefit libraries

The Northwestern Regional Library will host the sixth annual Ride for Readers on June 11. All proceeds from the Freeborne’s Ride for Readers will help purchase ebooks for Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin County libraries.

Riders will meet at Freeborne’s Eatery and Lodge in Laurel Springs.

Everyone is invited to ride a motorcycle, classic car, or an everyday car. Riders will meet at Freeborne’s and join in on a ride from there or create their own on the way to Freeborne’s.

There will be an optional Poker Run, and tickets for a 50/50 raffle and prize drawings will be available. The day will conclude back at Freeborne’s at 1:30 p.m. for lunch and live music.

Anyone who registers in advance before May 5 will receive a free T-shirt. Registration fees are $25 for both riders and passengers, and children 12 and younger ride for free. Contact any of the member NWRL libraries, or visit the website at www.nwrl.org, for more information about the Ride for Readers.

The sponsors for the Freeborne’s Ride for Readers include: Freeborne’s Eatery and Lodge, Document Imaging Solutions, Friends of the Alleghany County Public Library, First Citizens Bank of Sparta, SouthData, and STE Motorsports.