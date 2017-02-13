Wilkes planning new farmers market season

NORTH WILKESBORO — Wilkes County Farmers’ Market is accepting farmer/ vendor applications for the 2017 market season. The WCFM operates two days a week, Tuesday and Saturday, at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace in downtown North Wilkesboro. This year’s opening date will be in late April. The market will once again be able to process EBT/SNAP benefits and debit card payments.

Application forms and information can be obtained by contacting Crystal Keener at 336-667-7129 or email [email protected] Farmers and crafters must live and produce in Wilkes, Watauga, Surry, Ashe, Alleghany, Alexander, Iredell, Yadkin or Caldwell counties.

Products that can be sold include:

– Any vegetables grown from seeds, sets or seedlings

– Any fruits, nuts or berries grown from trees, bushes, or vines on the sellers farm

– Any plant grown from seed, seedling, transplant or cutting

– Honey

– Locally made arts and crafts

– Preserves, pickles, relishes, jams, and jellies.

– Cut or dried flowers

– Bulbs

– Meat, seafood and poultry products must meet health department standards for transporting, handling, storing and displaying.