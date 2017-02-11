Library consortium focuses on kids

A first-of-its-kind statewide eBook consortium specifically for children has launched in the Tar Heel State. The North Carolina Public Library Directors Association (NCPLDA) together with OverDrive and the state of North Carolina have created a new digital resource sharing service for kids’ prekindergarten through fourth grade, NC Kids Digital Library.

More than 3,700 eBooks, audiobooks, videos and Read-Alongs are now available to younger readers through 85 regional, county and municipal libraries in North Carolina through OverDrive’s digital reading platform. These materials are instantly available for every child, at home and everywhere.

The NC Kids Digital Library was launched in January.

• A collection of 3029 eBooks, 689 audiobooks and 37 streaming videos on a custom website, https://nckids.overdrive.com/ or through the OverDrive app.

• 300 titles are available with simultaneous access, available anytime with no wait lists.

• All titles can be accessed via the app on all major computers and devices, including iOS, Android, Chromebook and Kindle (U.S. only).

• Easy, secure access. All that’s needed to get started is a library card.

OverDrive’s collection development team chooses the books for the kid’s collection and are reviewed and approved by a committee appointed by the NCPLDA Executive Board. Many eBooks list the level and text difficulty to help parents find the right book for their child’s reading level.

In July of last year, the 2016 Appropriations Act was signed into law for fiscal year 2016-2017 that included a funding provision for $200,000 for the State Library to work with NCPLDA to create a statewide consortium for all public library cardholders.

