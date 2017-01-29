Surry EMT course offered at Yadkin Center for spring semester

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering an Emergency Medical Technician – Basic (EMT-B) course Feb. 6 through July 5 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The class will meet on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6 to 10 p.m.

The EMT-B course establishes the basic knowledge needed to provide, under medical authority, pre-hospital emergency care and to pass the NC State and National Registry certification exams.

Students enrolled in the course will acquire basic life support knowledge through a combination of classroom instruction and practical laboratory exercises. Students will acquire a thorough understanding of criminal, civil and vehicle laws pertaining to the EMT’s services; develop understanding and knowledge of human anatomy and physiology; deal calmly and efficiently with childbirth, injuries, poisonings and other medical emergencies such as heart disorders, strokes and diabetes.

The course includes CPR certification and can serve as the first step to more advanced Emergency Medical Services courses including those required to be a paramedic. The lifesaving skills taught in Surry’s EMT-Basic course are also useful for working in local volunteer agencies, transport services and certain medical facilities.

The lead Instructor for the class will be Jose Butron, the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services 26th Annual Paramedic Competition state champion.

Tuition of $180 is required, but is waived for members of approved N.C. Lifesaving Organizations. For questions, or to register, interested parties may contact Surry’s Director of Emergency Medical Services Programs Vickie Ramey at 336-386-3330 or [email protected]