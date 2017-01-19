WCC offers poultry workshop for middle and high school youth

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College will offer a youth poultry workshop on Feb. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The workshop is being offered at no charge to middle school and high school students from public, private and home schools from any county. Lunch will be provided.

The deadline to register for the workshop is Feb. 6. To register, contact Mindy Herman, lead instructor of Animal Science Technology, at 336-838-6226 or apply online at http://bit.ly/2iJLIEA.

Youth registered for the event should meet in Daniel Hall on the Wilkes Campus no later than 9:30 a.m. During the workshop, students will gain general understanding of the poultry industry; candle eggs to determine fertility; break out eggs to determine hatchability issues (eggs will be set in order to have chicks hatching the day of the workshop); grade Eggs according to USDA standards; grade carcass according to USDA standards; and dissect birds and identify different internal organs.

This is a great opportunity for youth to learn about significant and growing industry in North Carolina. Poultry is the number one agricultural industry in the state, creating 126,933 jobs with an economic impact of $36.6 billion to the state. Workers in the poultry industry earn annually an average of $57,062 in wages and benefits.

