Surry Community offering digital photography classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering the following courses beginning in January for those interested in digital photography.

A Digital Photography Intro class will be held Jan. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. This course will introduce students to the basics of digital photography. Students will learn how to set a camera for any shooting situation and become familiar with a list of terms used every day in digital photography and printing. The end result will be better pictures, a greater knowledge of digital photography and a better understanding of how to capture those magical moments forever. It is highly recommended that students bring their digital camera and owner’s manual to class along with a notebook and pen or pencil. Advanced payment of $22 is required.

Digital Photography: DSLR/Mastering the Manual will be offered Jan. 10 through 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. The class will also be offered Jan. 12 through Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. This course will help students improve their skills and become more proficient with DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) cameras. From choosing the right equipment to understanding what it takes in getting the right shot, this class will help increase one’s passion and proficiency in these two areas of capturing images. Please be aware this class is taught more from a DSLR camera perspective. Students should be familiar with their camera and bring the camera’s operation manual to class. Advanced payment of $50 is required.

Advanced registration is required for all of the aforementioned classes. Call 336-386-3398 for more information and registration. Stay up to date on all Surry’s photography class offerings at facebook.com/surrypersonalenrichment.