Learn the art of taxidermy at Surry Community College

DOBSON — Anyone interested in learning more about the taxidermy classes offered by Surry Community College is encouraged to attend one of two orientation sessions held this winter at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. The first session will be Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. The second session will be held Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

These free sessions are open to anyone who would like to visit the taxidermy classroom/lab; meet with the instructor to hear more about the class; learn about the associated costs, required tools and supplies; and see the training facility.

Advanced registration for this orientation is requested by Jan. 19. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3618.

The Taxidermy: Deer and Game Heads/Birds and Waterfowl class will meet every other Saturday, Feb. 11 through June 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Another section of this course will be offered Jan. 30 through March 29 each Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Instruction will be provided on skinning, fleshing, tanning and drying of skins as well as ordering manikins and other parts necessary to complete the mount. Students also will learn how to alter and rebuild a manikin. Pertinent laws and regulations will be discussed.

The Taxidermy: Advanced Techniques and Special Topics class will meet every other Saturday, Feb. 11 through June 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. An additional section of this course will be offered Jan. 30 through March 29 each Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.

This advanced taxidermy class is open to advanced taxidermists, past students or those enrolled in one of college’s other taxidermy courses. Topics can include: form alterations and form building, casting, molding, advanced painting and finishing methods, and artificial habitat molding. Participants may work on deer, fish, birds, or life-size projects of their choice and receive individualized instruction as needed.

All classes are located in Room 138 of The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Advanced registration and payment of $183 class fee are required for each class. For more information, call 336-368-3618. Visit www.surry.edu for information and registration form. Follow the Taxidermy program on Facebook @SurryTaxidermy.

Robbie Anderson of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, works on a fish in Surry Community College’s Taxidermy: Advanced Techniques and Special Topics class. Anderson is the vice president of the Virginia Taxidermy Association and has taken Surry’s hands-on advanced taxidermy course multiple times. Students are encouraged to continuously enroll in SCC’s Taxidermy courses in order to access top of the line equipment and insight from instructors with a wealth of industry experience. Surry is offering free taxidermy orientation sessions in January for anyone interested. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Taxi-Class-OCT_FALL2016-PRINT-27.jpg Robbie Anderson of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, works on a fish in Surry Community College’s Taxidermy: Advanced Techniques and Special Topics class. Anderson is the vice president of the Virginia Taxidermy Association and has taken Surry’s hands-on advanced taxidermy course multiple times. Students are encouraged to continuously enroll in SCC’s Taxidermy courses in order to access top of the line equipment and insight from instructors with a wealth of industry experience. Surry is offering free taxidermy orientation sessions in January for anyone interested. Submitted photo