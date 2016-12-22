Phi Theta Kappa provides support for domestic violence survivors

DOBSON — What started at Surry Community College as one society’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) service project turned into a collaborative effort among several clubs and organizations at SCC along with the surrounding community to provide more than 50 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with much needed items, as well as the encouragement and support critical to recovering from the psychological, emotional and physical damage inflicted by their assaulters.

In October, which is designated as DVAM, the Carolinas region of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society began a service project to fill purses and tote bags with products needed by domestic violence victims at women’s shelters throughout the region.

Surry’s own PTK chapter, Alpha Xi Tau, joined in by collecting bags along with toiletry items, non-perishable food items, feminine hygiene products, socks and more to contribute to PTK’s Carolinas region collection.

With the purse project underway, and bags already set to be sent to the regional collection, SCC’s PTK Advisor the Rev. Kennette Thomas began to see the service project’s additional potential. With such a worthy cause in mind, Thomas and PTK teamed up with SCC’s Knight’s Alliance Club and Women’s Association, as well as Whitaker’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain and the Mount Airy State Employees Credit Union, to collect more items for their own local purse project.

After collecting donations, PTK club members were tasked with sorting through the items, making inventory lists of everything collected, and then packing all the generously donated items into bags. In addition, the honor society used monetary donations to purchase supplementary items so each bag was filled with useful products for the assault survivors that would receive them. A total of 56 bags were packed.

Since PTK, and its project partners, packed these bags separate from the club’s regional project, Thomas was able to ensure that each bag went to a local domestic violence or sexual assault survivor. After researching organizations in the area, SAFE, Inc. in Wilkesboro and Eliza’s Helping Hands in Winston-Salem were chosen to receive the bags.

Thomas personally delivered the bags to each organization in the days leading up to Thanksgiving in hopes of brightening the holiday season for the survivors who would receive them.

SCC’s Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of PTK participates in many campus service projects including at least one college-wide service project each year. For more information on the recently conducted purse project for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, or general information about PTK, contact Thomas at 336-386-3283 or [email protected] or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter at facebook.com/surryPhiThetaKappa.

Surry student Mindy Benfield of State Road, Phi Theta Kappa’s vice president, is one of many SCC students who contributed to PTK’s collaborative service project to provide survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence with items including toiletries, non-perishable foods and feminine hygiene products. Benfield helped sort items and pack bags before they were donated to SAFE, Inc. in Wilkesboro and Eliza’s Helping Hands in Winston-Salem. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PURSE-PROJ-PHOTO-23.jpg Surry student Mindy Benfield of State Road, Phi Theta Kappa’s vice president, is one of many SCC students who contributed to PTK’s collaborative service project to provide survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence with items including toiletries, non-perishable foods and feminine hygiene products. Benfield helped sort items and pack bags before they were donated to SAFE, Inc. in Wilkesboro and Eliza’s Helping Hands in Winston-Salem. Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter recently collected bags and items to donate to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The club coordinated with many other SCC organizations including the Knight’s Alliance Club and Women’s Association along with community groups like Whitaker’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain and the Mount Airy State Employees Credit Union in order to donate 56 bags, as seen here, packed with toiletries, non-perishable foods, feminine hygiene products and more. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PURSE-PROJ-PHOTO-13.jpg Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter recently collected bags and items to donate to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The club coordinated with many other SCC organizations including the Knight’s Alliance Club and Women’s Association along with community groups like Whitaker’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain and the Mount Airy State Employees Credit Union in order to donate 56 bags, as seen here, packed with toiletries, non-perishable foods, feminine hygiene products and more. Submitted photo