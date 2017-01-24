Public invited to Japanese Anime Comic Con at WCC this Friday

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College invites the public to participate in the Japanese Anime Comic Con on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take place in the ECMD Commons in Alumni Hall on the Wilkes Campus.

The event will include a number of features.

• Costume Contest – Registration for the costume contest will be noon to 12:25 p.m. The contest will begin at 12:30 p.m. Contestants have the option to dress up as their favorite Japanese anime character or other comic character. There will be a station stocked with makeup, face paint and accessories. For those who attend the event but come without a costume, the college will have some clothing available for loan. Students will be available to help with makeup and costumes. A $5.00 deposit and email address will be collected from anyone borrowing a costume and accessories; the deposit will be returned once the borrowed items are returned. Winners will be announced at 1:00 p.m. in Alumni Hall Room 1112. Prizes will be awarded.

• Anime Art Contest – Registration for the anime art contest will be noon to 12:30 p.m. Any medium can be entered into the contest. Judging will take place at 12:45 p.m., and winners will be announced at 1:00 in Alumni Hall Room 1112. Prizes will be awarded.

• “History and Trends of Japanese Anime and Manga” – Jere Miles, game design instructor for the Computer Technology Integration program, will present “The History and Trends of Japanese Anime and Manga” from 1:00-2:00 p.m. in Alumni Hall Room 1112. Before the presentation, projected displays will show Japanese anime vocabulary words and phrases and their definitions.

• Sushi Making Workshop – A Culinary Arts chef will lead a sushi making workshop from 1:00-2:00 p.m. in the Alumni Hall game room.

• Music Entertainment – A sound system will play music from Japanese anime films compiled by Jere Miles.

• Bubble Tea, Japanese Candy and More – Students and guests will be invited to enjoy bubble tea, Japanese candy, and more, including an informational table on life in Japan hosted by English Instructor Andy Hayes and his wife, Yuki, who previously lived and taught in Japan.

• “Spirited Away” by Hayao Miyazaki – From 2 to 4 p.m., the film “Spirited Away” by Hayao Miyazaki will be showing in Alumni Hall Room 1112.

Julie Mullis, Global Education director and advisor of the GPS (Global Perspectives Scholar) Club and Distinction, chair of Communications and Language, and English and humanities instructor, has organized this event. For more information, contact her at [email protected] or call 336-838-6502.

