Birth announcement

Paisleigh Grace Harris

Scotty and Stephanie Spicer Harris of Elkin announce the birth of a daughter, Paisleigh Grace, on Nov. 14 at 11:40 p.m. at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches.

Her siblings are Sierra Holbrook, Madison Holbrook and Tristyn Harris. Grandparents are Melvin Spicer and the late Wilma Spicer of Roaring River, Scottie and Retha Holbrook of Elkin and Mike Harris of Austin. Great-grandparents are Windell and JoAnn White of Elkin and the late Marie Cole of Roaring River.