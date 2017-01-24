Edna Hall of Elkin reaches 101

Friends and family along with West Elkin Baptist Church family held a birthday celebration on Jan. 14 to honor Edna Hall. She was born in 1916 and is still the life of the party. She has two sons, Johnny of Burnsville and Kenny of Millers Creek. Her sons, along with their wives, Lisa and Melissa, and many nieces and nephews and many other friends were in attendance.

Friends and family along with West Elkin Baptist Church family held a birthday celebration on Jan. 14 to honor Edna Hall. She was born in 1916 and is still the life of the party. She has two sons, Johnny of Burnsville and Kenny of Millers Creek. Her sons, along with their wives, Lisa and Melissa, and many nieces and nephews and many other friends were in attendance. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_005_IMG_0035.jpg Friends and family along with West Elkin Baptist Church family held a birthday celebration on Jan. 14 to honor Edna Hall. She was born in 1916 and is still the life of the party. She has two sons, Johnny of Burnsville and Kenny of Millers Creek. Her sons, along with their wives, Lisa and Melissa, and many nieces and nephews and many other friends were in attendance. Submitted photo