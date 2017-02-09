Wood couple celebrates 71 years

Henry F. Wood and Bonnie Hayes Wood, of 322 Austin-Traphill Road, Elkin, celebrated 71 years of marriage this week. They were married shortly after Henry returned from almost three years overseas serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. He returned on Feb. 6 and they were married on Feb. 10, 1946.

They were blessed with three children, first a son, Kermit Wood of Elkin; a daughter, Lana Wood Brendle of Dobson (deceased); and a son, Terry Wood of Jonesville. In addition to their children, they have five grandchildren, Jayme Brendle, Neil Brendle, Steve Wood, Pam Hutchens, Brian Wood; and seven great-grandchildren.

Henry and Bonnie both retired from Chatham Manufacturing and are blessed to continue to work on their farm today.